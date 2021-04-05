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THE RESURRECTION IS THE CROWNING EVENT OF GOD'S REDEMPTIVE HISTORY
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30 views • April 05, 2021
On Resurrection Sunday Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Matthew 28:1-8. The Sabbath ended at six o’clock on Saturday evening. Very early on Sunday morning, the two women called Mary came to the grave. They had seen the men bury Jesus in the cave. Mark 16:1-2 and Luke 24:1 say that the women brought ‘spices’. They had prepared these ‘spices’ from plants that have a beautiful smell. And they were going to put them on Jesus’ body. The reports about this day have different details in each of the four gospels. But they all agree that women received the news first. Nobody saw Jesus at the moment when he became alive again. But the stone had rolled away and the grave was empty. It is only Matthew who records that an angel rolled the stone away.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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