Summer Nights! - Mr.Eaze on 160+ Music Platforms

This soft southern rock ballad paints a laid-back picture of a summer evening on the patio, with mellow guitar riffs and warm vocals that evoke the simple joy of sipping sweet tea under a twilight sky.
🍁Music by Mr. Eaze🍁
Found on over 160 platforms, including, SoundCloud, Spotify, Apple Music, TikTok, and Instagram, Amazon, YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute... https://x.com/Javelin_1969
