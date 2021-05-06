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Qews News Monday May 3rd 2021 VLOG 0180
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30 views • May 06, 2021
Lets talk about Qanon, Q, Election Audits in AZ, Corona Virus, censorship etc etc. Enjoy. This episode was BANNED off of YouTube.
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Join The Cannabis and Combat Text Community
1-313-528-4379
Sponsored by my own CBD Company - The Best CBD Products on the Planet! Full Spectrum, Full Panel Tested.
https://www.sirius-cbd.com
Rumble Channel
https://rumble.com/c/CannabisandCombat
Twitch Channel
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Discord
https://discord.gg/xPtBRT7FFr
Telegram
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Gab
https://gab.com/CannabisandCombat
Itunes
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/cannabis-and-combat/id1236432432
Gamer Tags:
Activision: TheOregonKid#5323241
XBOX: TheOregonKid696
Website
https://www.cannabisandcombat.tv
Merchandise
https://teespring.com/stores/cannabis-and-combat
Patreon
https://www.patreon.com/cannabisandcombat
Venmo
@cannabisandcombat
Current Youtube Channel :https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW9df0P14JDdZfFT8B-sf_Q
DROP BOX LINK FOR DOWNLOADING VLOGS
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/4xwsvlxbd8cl6me/AAAwcbQWIXbaZqux6KLSMYLAa?dl=0
[email protected]
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