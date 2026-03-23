On the non-existent "talks" with Iran: "We've had very good discussions. With Iran, we've been negotiating for a long time, and this time they mean business. They wanna settle and we're gonna get it done."

Iran's response, also today: Wave 77 of Operation True Promise 4 launched against Israeli and US targets. IRGC statement: "Trump's psychological operations have become worn out."

Also, he mentioned: "Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up. You said, ‘Let’s do it.’" — Trump slowly shifts the blame on the Dollar Store Templar.

Adding:

A significant movement is underway from US Army, Navy and Air Force bases in CONUS to the Middle East comprised of at least 35 C-17 flights since March 12th, with 11 more flights on the way.

Origins:

12-Hunter Army Air Field/Fort Stewart, GA

8-Unknown

7-JB Lewis-McChord, WA

6-Pope Army Air Field/Fort Bragg, NC

4-Campbell Army Airfield/Fort Campbell, KY

4-Gray Army Airfield/JB Lewis-McChord, WA

4-Naval Air Station Oceana, VA

1-MacDill AFB, FL

1-JB McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ

Destinations:

17-Ovda Air Base, Israel

13-King Faisal Air Base, Jordan

4-King Hussein Int'l Airport, Jordan

📝 OSINT Defender (https://x.com/sentdefender/status/2036153038906196133?s=20): Deployment of the 82nd Airborne Division from Ft. Bragg, as well as other units with the U.S. Army, appear to now be underway from bases within the Continental United States towards the Middle East, as staging continues for potential ground operations in Iran.





🔗 The Intel Frog (https://x.com/TheIntelFrog/status/2036151943152935073?s=20)