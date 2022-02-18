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The Truth Behind Mergers and Pension Funds
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0 view • February 18, 2022
After World War Two, America experienced unprecedented prosperity as the rest of the world lay in smoking ruins. As the world rebuilt, America's marketshare of global manufacturing shrank. To hide this economic diminution, various scams were undertaken. One of which was using pension fund money from workers to fire those workers and to open plants in the Third World to take advantage of cheap slave labor. But as the Boomers retire and those funds are withdrawn from the system, what comes next?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) British Pathe': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsyQufiWhio
2) Edward Dowd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV_8CNVVhy0
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) British Pathe': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dsyQufiWhio
2) Edward Dowd: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV_8CNVVhy0
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