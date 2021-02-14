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He's Been in Pain Because He Got Circumcised Today
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50 views • February 14, 2021
Without the protective foreskin the glans callouses up and kerantizes. Looks like sandpaper or elbow skin. I'd be concerned if my glans looked like that. That's what happens when you force the glans to be an external organ. It would be like leaving your tongue out of your mouth. The glans of the clitoris or penis is supposed to be soft, shiny and sensitive. Not calloused and rough.
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