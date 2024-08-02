War Spreading Across Middle East | Maverick News Top Stories

Maverick News Top Stories:





* Huge U.S. - Russia Prisoner Exchange

* War Sprading Across Middle East

* New Game In Ukraine - F16's and What They Mean





Please support Free Speech By Donating at:

https://www.freedomreporters.com

or

https://www.maverickdonations.com





Visit Maverick News:

https://www.,mavericknews.ca

or

https://www.mavericknewschannel.com





Please subscribe to our RUMBLE CHANNEL

Maverick News: Freedom Reporters

https://rumble.com/c/Maverick