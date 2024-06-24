BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
(FE)Zoom Out Of Smallest Possible To Size Of Universe
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
96 views • 10 months ago

This Is What They Want You To Believe Over A Flat Earth When Is CGI

Now do you really think this isnt just a theory when didnt even get to the moon which isnt possible yet they know how big universe is but they hit you Globe Fools Tricked with this garbage when Flatpower wins the debate everytime which is why has never, and will never debate us officially when we got the facts, all they got are the lies

Keywords
liesviralnasaspaceearthglobalmsmfakeliedlyingflatliarsshillfoolgarbageglobeancientrespondstrickedidiotscgisanchezscaresouterbilly carson
