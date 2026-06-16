Dr. Ardis Show | Protecting your Kidneys

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In this week’s episode of The Dr. Ardis Show, Dr. Bryan Ardis explores the growing epidemic of kidney disease and the many factors that can impact kidney health, including chronic kidney disease, kidney stones, urinary tract infections, and high blood pressure. He reviews how the kidneys function, why these conditions affect millions of people worldwide, and examines commonly prescribed medications often used for kidney and blood pressure conditions along with their reported side effects. Dr. Ardis then highlights published research on natural compounds that support healthy kidney function, microbial balance in the urinary tract, and normal inflammatory response.