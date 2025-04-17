BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Left Says MASSIVE ARRESTS Start April 20 - 04/17/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
775 followers
358 views • 2 weeks ago

A Conspiracy Theory that is being pushed by the Left claims that something big is coming on April 20, 2025. President Trump will invoke the Insurrection Act to help deal with the border crisis, but it goes much deeper than that! U.S. Troops will also be used to round up political activists and send all that has committed crimes to the Prisons in El Salvador.


Keywords
leftinsurrection actarrestsmassiveprophecy clubstan johnsonapril 20prophecy with stan
Chapters

00:00Something Big is About to Happen

05:33The Eight Stages

08:21April 20

11:00Civil Conflict

13:53Insurrection Act of 1807

18:07Mexican Border

23:00Military Tribunals Are Coming

