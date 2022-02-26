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Dangerous Crypto Ponzi Scheme Pyramid
Live or Evil
Live or Evil
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231 views • February 26, 2022
I came across these testimonials on pastebin and I completely agree with the concerns expressed so I figured I'd share vs reinventing to wheel to get the message across. Time is of the essence to understand and help the rest of the world wake up, so I apologize there are no bells or whistles, charisma or magic hat full of tricks to get your attention - you even have to read the content yourself.

Like I said, we are against the clock with an unfair advantage and each and every one of us need to put in the effort to educate each other and unite otherwise we don't stand a chance. We have to catch up as fast as possible to get ahead of the curve in order to stop being swallowed alive in their rabbit holes. We have to do better, think smarter and faster than the enemy. Creating content let aline simply just uploading takes time and each of us have to put on our big girl/boy/it pants and learn to deal with dry content. Afterall, the Dopamine Bait was what got us into this mess in the first place. Typically the suave and shiny is the exact type of content that is going to manipulate, brainwash and lead you astray.
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blockchainlieselitenwocryptothreatsilluminatiponzi schemefinanceinvestmenttrickswhalesassetsscamsdiversionwealth transfer
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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