PCR is NOT a "test" and it certainly does NOT identify active infection.

Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR procedure/process, explaining that it is NOT a "test", it certainly does NOT identify active infection, nor does it tell you you are sick.
If you are still believing this Scamdemic Bullshit this far into the game... that tells me you are sick.
