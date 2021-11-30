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Watch this video with Austrian Doctor, Andreas Noack talking about Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) present in the vaccines
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131 views • November 30, 2021
SHOCKING‼️
Watch this video with Austrian Doctor, Andreas Noack talking about Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) present in the vaccines which he explains act as nano razor blades circulating through blood vessels and slowly cutting into the blood vessels walls. The faster the blood flows (like in athletes), the more agressive the cuts in the vessels are. 😳😳😳
Dr Noack had some months ago been arrested whilst carrying out a live youtube video.
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ju3wAZKJbFYG/
Dr.Andreas Noack had a PhD in this area and claimed to be the only expert who knew the science behind graphene (Hydr)oxide in Europe.
Watch this video with Austrian Doctor, Andreas Noack talking about Graphene Hydroxide (GHO) present in the vaccines which he explains act as nano razor blades circulating through blood vessels and slowly cutting into the blood vessels walls. The faster the blood flows (like in athletes), the more agressive the cuts in the vessels are. 😳😳😳
Dr Noack had some months ago been arrested whilst carrying out a live youtube video.
👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ju3wAZKJbFYG/
Dr.Andreas Noack had a PhD in this area and claimed to be the only expert who knew the science behind graphene (Hydr)oxide in Europe.
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