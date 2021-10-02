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How Parents Can Help Restore Our Schools
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41 views • October 02, 2021
Join us at https://guardianredeemers.com/
This is a monthly meeting of courageous teachers and parents who:
✅ Unapologetically Restore Biblical Values
No longer do we sit on the sidelines while Biblical values are stripped from our schools and replaced with moral corruption.
✅ Declare War Against Poisonous Ideology
School should be a safe place for students to learn. We will declare war until all destructive ideology is removed.
✅ Influence Our Schools with God's Truth and Love
God’s Word is our marching orders. It’s where we find truth and learn how to deliver it with love to restore our students.
This is a monthly meeting of courageous teachers and parents who:
✅ Unapologetically Restore Biblical Values
No longer do we sit on the sidelines while Biblical values are stripped from our schools and replaced with moral corruption.
✅ Declare War Against Poisonous Ideology
School should be a safe place for students to learn. We will declare war until all destructive ideology is removed.
✅ Influence Our Schools with God's Truth and Love
God’s Word is our marching orders. It’s where we find truth and learn how to deliver it with love to restore our students.
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