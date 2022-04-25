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Not Counted as Vaccine Deaths - Over 50,000 Americans Aged 65 and Up Died Within the First 2 Weeks
High Hopes
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273 views • April 25, 2022
MyCatholicRedPill.
April 22nd, 2022.
Chembuster
Attorney Thomas Renz: "They say, 'Well, we don't count anyone as vaccinated until 14 days after their full vaccination,' so that means until 14 days after your second dose, it's not counted. Well, they did that because they know most reactions occur within 14 days of either your first or second dose... [As of] November/December [2021], there were 52,000ish [people aged 65 and up] who died within 14 days."
@VigilantFox
https://t.me/AllesAusserMainstream/23487
https://www.bitchute.com/video/i09m5hZp1y1J/

NOTE: Clearly their position with Covid-19 restrictions and ever tightening mandates our not in our interest, especially our children, and we have to fight back and demand our leaders act. As of today, I have gotten no response from our Chancery Office or any of their supporting documentation (including informed consent info) I requested. Of course not, there is absolutely no medical evidence whatsoever in favour of the Covid-19 vaccine or mandates.

Both of these downloadable documents, ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’ and ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’ are also presented in my (MyCatholicRedPill letter to my local Chancery Office and Bishop with no response to date. – Marcum)

Share ‘Bishop2021-10-06(redacted).pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/7nrv0z5pb46b89q4w22t46ukbe2xxmxk

Share ‘Ultimate Proof Covid-19 links.pdf’
https://app.box.com/s/smaf7joohs8odtyklprt6ejdxk6tr2yj

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11y66z-not-counted-as-vaccine-deaths-over-50000-americans-aged-65-and-up-died-with.html
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healthadverse effectsvaccinemedicaldeathsattorneyseniorsjabshotinoculationinjectioncovidthomas renz14 days
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