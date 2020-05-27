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On Cause Part 11 (Conclusion)
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6 views • May 27, 2020
Concluding remarks, and why this idea will not be accepted now.
I suggested watching the BBC documentary 'The Century of the Self' if you haven't. It explains the sophistication with which people's thoughts, attitudes, and perceptions can be distorted without their knowing it, to the point they even feel their fed attitudes are rebellious and original. And where the public's natural intuitions about things as basic health and freedom can be perverted and corrupted for selfish ends of others. Namely see manipulation of attitudes about smoking by Edward Bernays. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ3RzGoQC4s
See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda
Download a free PDF copy of my 2004 book, 'The Evolution of Perception,' where I first described my theory of such. I am currently working on a much more thorough rewrite that I plan to have available on Kindle before the end of this year (2020).
Books I mentioned in this talk:
"My Philosophical Development" (1959) by Bertrand Russell, in which he gives a well explained first hand account of the abandonment of Absolute Idealism in around 1903.
"Patterns of Discovery" (1959) by Norwood Hanson. Hanson discusses the form of logic known as retroduction, as well as assumptions about causal chains, and ways of perceiving that influence what we believe we see, all things germane to the topic of these talks.
"Proof of An External World" (1939), a paper by G. E. Moore in which he admits he cannot actually prove the existence of the external world and likely never will. He winds up holding up his hand to prove the existence of the hidden 'external world,' which only demonstrates the existence of the experiential world, my precise point in this talk series.
"The End of Science" (1996) by John Horgan. Horgan describes the end of the era of discovery of laws, and the advent of a period marked by 'ironic science,' such as Hawkings backward time equation. The book is still highly popular and was re-released in 2015. https://www.amazon.com/End-Science-Knowledge-Twilight-Scientific/dp/0465065929/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=the+end+of+science&qid=1590585896&sr=8-1
I suggested watching the BBC documentary 'The Century of the Self' if you haven't. It explains the sophistication with which people's thoughts, attitudes, and perceptions can be distorted without their knowing it, to the point they even feel their fed attitudes are rebellious and original. And where the public's natural intuitions about things as basic health and freedom can be perverted and corrupted for selfish ends of others. Namely see manipulation of attitudes about smoking by Edward Bernays. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eJ3RzGoQC4s
See also https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Propaganda
Download a free PDF copy of my 2004 book, 'The Evolution of Perception,' where I first described my theory of such. I am currently working on a much more thorough rewrite that I plan to have available on Kindle before the end of this year (2020).
Books I mentioned in this talk:
"My Philosophical Development" (1959) by Bertrand Russell, in which he gives a well explained first hand account of the abandonment of Absolute Idealism in around 1903.
"Patterns of Discovery" (1959) by Norwood Hanson. Hanson discusses the form of logic known as retroduction, as well as assumptions about causal chains, and ways of perceiving that influence what we believe we see, all things germane to the topic of these talks.
"Proof of An External World" (1939), a paper by G. E. Moore in which he admits he cannot actually prove the existence of the external world and likely never will. He winds up holding up his hand to prove the existence of the hidden 'external world,' which only demonstrates the existence of the experiential world, my precise point in this talk series.
"The End of Science" (1996) by John Horgan. Horgan describes the end of the era of discovery of laws, and the advent of a period marked by 'ironic science,' such as Hawkings backward time equation. The book is still highly popular and was re-released in 2015. https://www.amazon.com/End-Science-Knowledge-Twilight-Scientific/dp/0465065929/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=the+end+of+science&qid=1590585896&sr=8-1
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