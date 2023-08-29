Home Remedies for Hearing Loss - Health Coaching - Arukah.com

Download my new free e-book “Unraveling the Symphony of Silence: A Naturopathic Herbalist Perspective on Hearing Loss” at: www.arukah.com/hearing Shalom, I am Mayim Vega, a naturopathic herbalist and the founder of Arukah.com - The Holistic Life Academy. I’d like to share with you a more holistic approach to understanding, self-diagnosing, and addressing hearing loss. My father completely lost his hearing for many months, and then regained it. I also experienced a reduction of hearing ability, and also regained it, using many of these techniques. The first few chapters on sleep, iodine, and redox are what I believe had the greatest effect on me, but keep in mind that each person’s case is unique and each may find the best healing in any number of combinations of the holistic tools discussed. Hearing loss can often sneak into our lives, subtly and slowly. However, contrary to common belief, it is not an inevitable part of aging. Rather, it is a complicated interplay of numerous processes within our ear, nerves, and brain. It’s crucial to not just accept it as an unfortunate norm, but to strive to prevent, slow, or even reverse its progression. Regardless of the type of hearing loss, common symptoms include a gradual or sudden loss of hearing ability and a partial or total inability to hear or ringing in the ears. The root causes are manifold: from the accumulation of earwax and middle-ear infections, to poor diet and nutritional deficiencies, a weakened immune system, hormonal imbalance, trauma to the ear, exposure to loud noise, age-related weakening of the ear structures and the nerves, structural abnormalities, and high cholesterol. It's essential to recognize these causes and symptoms early, because a swift diagnosis can often open the door to effective treatment. The beauty of understanding root causes lies in the power it gives us to address them. Structural abnormalities can often be addressed through physical therapies. For other issues like excessive earwax, middle-ear infections, noise-induced damage, and the effects of aging we can leverage the power of certain supplements and herbs as part of a holistic approach which includes a healthy lifestyle and diet. I have written a comprehensive guide, where we explore various aspects of hearing health, including dietary considerations, nutritional supplements, herbal remedies, and lifestyle modifications. By incorporating these recommendations into your daily routine, you can take proactive steps to support your hearing and overall well-being. Book Title: Unraveling the Symphony of Silence: A Naturopathic Herbalist Perspective on Hearing Loss Chapter Titles: Understanding Hearing Loss The Importance of Sleep: A Foundation for Improving Hearing Iodine: A Historical Solution for Hearing Loss Redox for Optimal Hearing Health and Healing Harnessing the Power of Vitamin D Optimization for Healing Hearing Loss Powerful Herbal Remedies for Hearing Loss by Master Herbalist John R. Christopher B Vitamins (B12, Folic Acid, and B-Complex) Boost Hearing Periwinkle’s Vinpocetine - A Power-House for Hearing Loss Vitamins C + A, E & Magnesium Protect Against Hearing Loss The Remarkable Power of Ginkgo Biloba for Hearing Loss The Power of Omega-3: Nourishing Your Hearing Nourishing Your Hearing with a Healthy Diet & Lifestyle By incorporating the knowledge and strategies outlined in this guide, you can actively promote your hearing health and enhance your overall well-being. Empower yourself with the tools and practices discussed here, and embark on a journey of better hearing and improved quality of life. Download my e-book “Unraveling the Symphony of Silence: A Naturopathic Herbalist Perspective on Hearing Loss” at: www.arukah.com/hearing



