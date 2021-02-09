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Everything Wrong with the Capitol Shooting In 21 Minutes
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418 views • February 09, 2021
The simulated riots in DC was a powder-keg long in the making. The evidence for preplanning and setting up a situation for disaster is overwhelming. In this episode, we're going to show you how a little stage direction and fake blood became an instrumental role in furthering the division of the nation. Strap yourselves in - it's going to be a bumpy ride... down the Babbitt hole.
See what really happened - or didn't happen on January 6th, 2021.
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Credit to NewsClips
Not my video, all credit to Wooz News. I am just spreading the truth.
See what really happened - or didn't happen on January 6th, 2021.
***PLEASE SUBSCRIBE AND HIT THE NOTIFICATION BELL 🔔
If you can, please support our channel: https://cash.app/$epicclips
YT is shutting us down and removing all videos with the truth.
Credit to NewsClips
Not my video, all credit to Wooz News. I am just spreading the truth.
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