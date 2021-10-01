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Genoa Italy 11/ 10/2021 in Strike, No green pass !!!
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90 views • October 11, 2021
October 15 th the tyrannical Draghi government want to implement the green passport to all workers , but people around Italy are peacefully protesting and striking , without the help of any trade union as all around the world , but more people are awakening and taking courage to say the truth
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