Hiromi wished she could play with Frank Zappa

"Peaches en Regalia" is an instrumental jazz fusion composition by Frank Zappa. It was initially released on Zappa's album Hot Rats in 1969 and has been recorded many times since."Peaches en Regalia" has been included in the "underground" version of The Real Book, despite being compositionally more complicated than typical jam session tunes. Having a song included in the book has been described as "the ultimate insider credential for a jazz composer"