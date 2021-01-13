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What is LSD? Share this information with your friends. Drug education saves lives.
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63 views • January 13, 2021
LSD is one of the most potent, mood-changing chemicals. It is manufactured from lysergic acid, which is found in the ergot fungus that grows on rye and other grains.
It is produced in crystal form in illegal laboratories, mainly in the United States. These crystals are converted to a liquid for distribution. It is odorless, colorless, and has a slightly bitter taste.
Known as “acid” and by many other names, LSD is sold on the street in small tablets (“microdots”), capsules or gelatin squares (“window panes”). It is sometimes added to absorbent paper, which is then divided into small squares decorated with designs or cartoon characters (“loony toons”). Occasionally it is sold in liquid form. But no matter what form it comes in, LSD leads the user to the same place—a serious disconnection from reality.
LSD users call an LSD experience a “trip,” typically lasting twelve hours or so. When things go wrong, which often happens, it is called a “bad trip,” another name for a living hell.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/lsd.html
What are the risks of LSD?
The effects of LSD are unpredictable.
They depend on the amount taken, the person’s mood and personality, and the surroundings in which the drug is used.
It is a roll of the dice—a racing, distorted high or a severe, paranoid* low. (* paranoid: suspicious, distrustful or afraid of other people.)
Normally, the first effects of LSD are experienced 30 to 90 minutes after taking the drug.
Often, the pupils become dilated.
The body temperature can become higher or lower, while the blood pressure and heart rate either increase or decrease.
Sweating or chills are not uncommon.
LSD users often experience loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dry mouth and tremors.
Visual changes are among the more common effects—the user can become fixated on the intensity of certain colors.
Extreme changes in mood, anywhere from a spaced‑out “bliss” to intense terror, are also experienced.
The worst part is that the LSD user is unable to tell which sensations are created by the drug and which are part of reality.
Some LSD users experience an intense bliss they mistake for “enlightenment.”
Not only do they disassociate from their usual activities in life, but they also feel the urge to keep taking more of the drug in order to re‑experience the same sensation.
Others experience severe, terrifying thoughts and feelings, fear of losing control, fear of insanity and death, and despair while using LSD. Once it starts, there is often no stopping a “bad trip,” which can go on for up to 12 hours.
In fact, some people never recover from an acid‑induced psychosis.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-lsd-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
It is produced in crystal form in illegal laboratories, mainly in the United States. These crystals are converted to a liquid for distribution. It is odorless, colorless, and has a slightly bitter taste.
Known as “acid” and by many other names, LSD is sold on the street in small tablets (“microdots”), capsules or gelatin squares (“window panes”). It is sometimes added to absorbent paper, which is then divided into small squares decorated with designs or cartoon characters (“loony toons”). Occasionally it is sold in liquid form. But no matter what form it comes in, LSD leads the user to the same place—a serious disconnection from reality.
LSD users call an LSD experience a “trip,” typically lasting twelve hours or so. When things go wrong, which often happens, it is called a “bad trip,” another name for a living hell.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/drugfacts/lsd.html
What are the risks of LSD?
The effects of LSD are unpredictable.
They depend on the amount taken, the person’s mood and personality, and the surroundings in which the drug is used.
It is a roll of the dice—a racing, distorted high or a severe, paranoid* low. (* paranoid: suspicious, distrustful or afraid of other people.)
Normally, the first effects of LSD are experienced 30 to 90 minutes after taking the drug.
Often, the pupils become dilated.
The body temperature can become higher or lower, while the blood pressure and heart rate either increase or decrease.
Sweating or chills are not uncommon.
LSD users often experience loss of appetite, sleeplessness, dry mouth and tremors.
Visual changes are among the more common effects—the user can become fixated on the intensity of certain colors.
Extreme changes in mood, anywhere from a spaced‑out “bliss” to intense terror, are also experienced.
The worst part is that the LSD user is unable to tell which sensations are created by the drug and which are part of reality.
Some LSD users experience an intense bliss they mistake for “enlightenment.”
Not only do they disassociate from their usual activities in life, but they also feel the urge to keep taking more of the drug in order to re‑experience the same sensation.
Others experience severe, terrifying thoughts and feelings, fear of losing control, fear of insanity and death, and despair while using LSD. Once it starts, there is often no stopping a “bad trip,” which can go on for up to 12 hours.
In fact, some people never recover from an acid‑induced psychosis.
https://www.drugfreeworld.org/FURL/data/www.drugfreeworld.org/files/truth-about-lsd-booklet-en.pdf
Through our interactive course you’ll learn the reason why people take drugs in the first place. You’ll also discover basic facts about the most commonly abused drugs. And you’ll hear it from those who lived through the addiction to tell their story. Educate yourself. Get the truth about drugs.
In this course, you’ll learn:
1.How drugs work and how they affect the body and mind;
2.The truth about the most commonly abused drugs and what they do:
3.The lies drug dealers will tell you to turn you into a customer.
Start your Free Course now : https://www.drugfreeworld.org/course/lesson/the-truth-about-drugs/?start=1
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