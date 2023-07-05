The paratroopers repelled the offensive of Ukrainian militants on the southern flank of the Artemovsky direction.
The enemy advanced to the Russian positions with the support of armored fighting vehicles. The artillery of the Airborne Forces unit covered it with massive fire - they managed to destroy a large number of manpower and equipment, including Western-made ones. Leaving the wounded and the bodies of the dead on the battlefield, the raguli retreated.
