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Small Business Owner in Fight for His Life Against Governor Who Says He’s Non-Essential
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17 views • May 15, 2020
Perry Allen is not Elon Musk. He’s a small business owner in Knoxville, TN who is getting stonewalled by the Governor who has closed his business even as his wife who works at a hospital is out of work because there’s no patients in this “pandemic”. He joins along with Harry Grothjahn, WBCR AM 1470, on the progress of the legal actions they’re taking against the Governor.
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