Sandi Adams on The Lembit Öpik Show - 03 February 2024

On today's show, Sandi Adams discusses Agenda 2030 and the state of the world.
GUEST OVERVIEW: Sandi Adams is a researcher, activist, and podcaster whose work focuses on the sinister reality behind the United Nations' plans Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030.
She is currently writing a book analyzing the UN's 17 'sustainable' goals aimed at achieving net zero by 2030 and how they will impact every area of our lives. A video clip of Sandi giving an impassioned presentation on Agenda 2030 at a council meeting in Glastonbury earlier this year went viral and has garnered more than 6 million views worldwide.
