© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Deeds Done Under the Cover of Darkness - Part I
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • May 06, 2021
Deeds done under the cover of darkness are part of Satan's Long-Term Strategy to steal, kill and destroy the things of the Creator God. Satan's disciples Karl Marx’s, The Communist Manifesto has directed the course of the 21st century more so than any single document written since its publication in 1848.
I believe the history of death and destruction that has been generated by those that choose to act out the fury of Marx’s personal rage (Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, etc.) are only a shadow of what is soon to be unleashed as the New World Order fulfills the dreams of Marx.
Books Referenced
Apostate by Kevin Swinson
https://store.generations.org/products/apostate-2nd-edition?_pos=1&;_sid=ccf0257d9&_ss=r
The Devil and Karl Marx by Paul Kengor
https://www.amazon.com/Devil-Karl-Marx-Communisms-Infiltration-ebook/dp/B08FBP5H46/ref=sr_1_3?crid=124OJ87SLU0OJ&;dchild=1&keywords=the+devil+and+karl+marx+paul+kengor&qid=1620334195&s=digital-text&sprefix=the+devil+and+k%2Cdigital-text%2C166&sr=1-3
The Red Green Axis 2.0 by James Simpson
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization-ebook/dp/B07STGPF8P/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+red+green+axis&qid=1620333495&s=digital-text&sr=1-1
Marxianity by Brannon S. Howse
https://shop.worldviewweekend.com/product/marxianity
I believe the history of death and destruction that has been generated by those that choose to act out the fury of Marx’s personal rage (Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Castro, etc.) are only a shadow of what is soon to be unleashed as the New World Order fulfills the dreams of Marx.
Books Referenced
Apostate by Kevin Swinson
https://store.generations.org/products/apostate-2nd-edition?_pos=1&;_sid=ccf0257d9&_ss=r
The Devil and Karl Marx by Paul Kengor
https://www.amazon.com/Devil-Karl-Marx-Communisms-Infiltration-ebook/dp/B08FBP5H46/ref=sr_1_3?crid=124OJ87SLU0OJ&;dchild=1&keywords=the+devil+and+karl+marx+paul+kengor&qid=1620334195&s=digital-text&sprefix=the+devil+and+k%2Cdigital-text%2C166&sr=1-3
The Red Green Axis 2.0 by James Simpson
https://www.amazon.com/Red-Green-Axis-2-0-Existential-Civilization-ebook/dp/B07STGPF8P/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&;keywords=the+red+green+axis&qid=1620333495&s=digital-text&sr=1-1
Marxianity by Brannon S. Howse
https://shop.worldviewweekend.com/product/marxianity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.