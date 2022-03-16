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Biden's Collapse of the Dollar Looms
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66701 views • March 16, 2022
China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and others are trying to move away from the dollar. Add on the inflation from the drunks in D.C. and disaster awaits
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources
1. Tucker - Saudi-China alliance another challenge to America's global dominance
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300806658001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
2. War Room - Phillip Patrick - “The End of the Dollar Empire”
https://rumble.com/vxirrv-phillip-patrick-the-new-cpi-and-the-end-of-the-dollar-empire.html
3. Alex Jones talks about Fears of a Nuclear Conflict spreading
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62310ed8af63937b8de1e015
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources
1. Tucker - Saudi-China alliance another challenge to America's global dominance
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6300806658001?playlist_id=5198073478001#sp=show-clips
2. War Room - Phillip Patrick - “The End of the Dollar Empire”
https://rumble.com/vxirrv-phillip-patrick-the-new-cpi-and-the-end-of-the-dollar-empire.html
3. Alex Jones talks about Fears of a Nuclear Conflict spreading
https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=62310ed8af63937b8de1e015
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