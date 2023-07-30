Create New Account
⚡️Offensive near Kremennaya - Armed Forces of Ukraine Flee in Horror from Positions under Airborne Strikes
Published 20 hours ago

 Airborne reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy and direct fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The militants suffer losses under a barrage of fire, the survivors are carried away in horror, abandoning their strongholds before the landing assault groups enter them.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

