⚡️Offensive near Kremennaya: militants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine flee in horror from positions under airborne strikes
Airborne reconnaissance drones monitor the enemy and direct fire at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The militants suffer losses under a barrage of fire, the survivors are carried away in horror, abandoning their strongholds before the landing assault groups enter them.
