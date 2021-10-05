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Immunologist Speaks Out: Jabs Are Worse Than Useless
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715 views • October 05, 2021
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Prof. Edward J Steele Molecular Immunologist speaks out on why these jabs can never work and we have all achieved herd immunity anyway! “There’s one thing you can’t do in science, you can’t cheat the universe!”
Prof. Edward J Steele Molecular Immunologist speaks out on why these jabs can never work and we have all achieved herd immunity anyway! “There’s one thing you can’t do in science, you can’t cheat the universe!”
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