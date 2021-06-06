Dr Jennifer Daniels - There Is No Virus; Your Health Questions Answered on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (05.24.21)

Patrick and Dr. Daniels discuss the current fake pandemic. “Show me the virus.”



Is there such a thing as a coronavirus? Does a virus even exist? Has a virus ever been isolated?



Assuming there is such a thing as a virus — Drs. Tom Cowan and Andrew Kaufman say there isn’t — do variants of viruses exist?



What about the variant in India? Is it really killing all those people?



Is there such a thing as person-to-person contagion? Is this theory just part of the scam?



Can a vaccine actually protect you? Does it really matter if you get the mRNA vaccine? “It only matters if they can talk you into it, that it matters,” says Dr. Daniels.



Pam phones in about the “nasty taste” of asafoetida. Does it improve eyesight?



Why do some people combine asafoetida with gin?



Pam asks about viruses other than Covid. Are yellow fever, malaria, and dengue fever contagious? Dr. Daniels advises Googling “human microbiome” for the answer, and explains why.



What about gonorrhea? Is it transmissible? Is AIDS really a virus, and is it transmissible?



Pam asks if the vaccinated can transmit disease to the unvaccinated.



Erin asks if turpentine can help with parasites in the ear.



Patrick and Dr. Daniels relate their personal experiences with stretching.



A listener asks if the mRNA vaccine can cause prion disease.



Sean asks about being weak on the treadmill after spending time in the sauna.



Martin also asks about being weak. Would hydrogen peroxide help?



Is liver good for weakness and fatigue? Why shouldn’t it be eaten alone?



Dr. Daniels advises against “militaristically purging” your body. “You’re actually killing yourself.”



What does the Panamanian government say about Covid? “The virus doesn’t transmit on Sundays, especially in church,” jokes Dr. Daniels.



A 58-year-old listener asks about pain in his left bicep.



Vic asks about heart arrhythmia. Would magnesium help?



Why are Dr. Daniels’ Vitality Capsules better than senna and other laxatives?



Why is sitting harmful? In five more years, people will be happy to climb into pods, predicts Dr. Daniels.



Tammy asks about a fallen bladder.



A listener asks, “What is causing miscarriages? Could it be by being close to vaccinated people?”



A listener asks about hip surgery.



“Where are new video episodes of Dr. Daniels?”



“Are fish livers beneficial to eat?”



“Are raw chicken gizzards good for puppies?”



“Is it OK to apply turpentine topically?”



“How can you increase circulation?”



“What can you do for an 18-month-old who has a yellow spot on the tooth?”



“How can too much calcium be removed from well water?”



Patrick asks about numbness under the toes.



Dr. Daniels demonstrates how to do ankle circles.





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