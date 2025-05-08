© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Indian media reports the downing of 2 Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets & one F-16.
Adding:
Reuters reports, citing two U.S. officials, that a Chinese-made Pakistani fighter jet shot down at least two Indian military aircraft on Wednesday.
The Indian Air Force declined to comment to Reuters.
Washington is reportedly paying close attention to how a top Chinese fighter jet stacks up against its Western counterparts, seeking clues about Beijing's potential combat readiness in a future conflict over Taiwan or across the Indo-Pacific.