Military Stepping in and Seizing Control of our Government 02/10/2025

Just two weeks into its formation, DOGE, is already making significant inroads into reforming the way the government operates under Elon Musk’s Leadership. Pastor Stan also shares with us how U.S.A.I.D. Granted $68 Million to the World Economic Forum. Why would the US Government grant that kind of money to a group who wants to deprive the world of Private Property Rights?





