Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 26, 2025 - Disclosure meets Idiocracy, with humanity's fate at stake

- Brighteon Broadcast News Introduction and Interview with Marjorie Wildcraft (0:09)

- Improvements and Interactivity of Books on Brighteon (2:01)

- Disclosure False Flag and Alien Disclosure Conspiracy (6:27)

- Advanced Alien Technology and FTL Travel (10:04)

- Earth's Value and Alien Intervention (17:59)

- New Book Generator and AI Tools (27:06)

- Navigating the AI Economy and Job Displacement (29:31)

- Living on Less and Financial Wisdom (41:16)

- The Great Taking and Financial Collapse (58:51)

- Opportunities in Disruption and Innovation (1:16:26)

- Housing Crisis and Historical Context (1:22:27)

- Innovative Housing Solutions (1:23:57)

- Cultural Expectations and Financial Practices (1:25:42)

- Debt and Financial Freedom (1:27:39)

- Purpose and Spiritual Calling (1:29:14)

- Identity and Purpose in a Changing World (1:34:27)

- Inspiration and Motivation (1:34:41)

- Adapting to Economic Changes (1:35:00)

- The Role of Free Will and Moral Agency (1:35:17)

- Living a Life of Purpose and Joy (1:39:54)





