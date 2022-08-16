Devolution Power Hour - THE PIT: Gregg Phillips Reveals CHINA Election Involvement 🔥 💥 🔥

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BOOM! Gregg Phillips Interview after THE PIT: Proof a CHINA based server had US voter info, passwords to election machines, schematics to the poll buildings, all the poll workers intel, and more. on Devolution Power Hour host Patel Patriot
Patel Patriot: "Join me for the first Gregg Phillips interview since the PIT. I'm going to do my best to get to the bottom of this new story involving a foreign country and our elections. You don't want to miss this!"
https://kirkelliottphd.com/patelpatriot/
REPLAY The PIT on RSBN:
https://rumble.com/v1fwop3-full-event-from-the-pit-a-vital-strategy-session-presented-by-true-the-vote.html?mref=nmtun&mrefc=4
Source - https://rumble.com/v1g34zd-devolution-power-hour-gregg-phillips-interview.html?mref=nmtun&mc=4m0ok