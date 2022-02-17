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The world must see that THE REAL WAR happens in France, Canada, Australia, England, Germany ... against the Tyranny of our own Goverment... And all other wars are just staged
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134 views • February 17, 2022
The world must see that THE REAL WAR happens in France, Canada, Australia, England, Germany
... against the Tyranny of our own Goverment...
And all other wars are just staged, to make us not see what happens in front of our own doors! Fight Pharma-Fascism!
... against the Tyranny of our own Goverment...
And all other wars are just staged, to make us not see what happens in front of our own doors! Fight Pharma-Fascism!
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