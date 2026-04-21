It's the Biggest U.S. Failure since the Vietnam War: IRAN wiped out 48 U.S.A.F. aircraft in 40 days

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Meanwhile, shocking evidence has emerged that the US Air Force suffered heavy losses in the war against Iran. So, on April 18, it became known that the Pentagon ordered the removal of two KC-135 "Stratotanker" fuel tankers, with serial numbers 58-0011 and 58-0018, from the "Aircraft Graveyard", also known as Davis–Monthan Air Force Base, 5 miles southeast of downtown Tucson, Arizona. ................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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