184 WUP Walter Veith & Martin Smith - COP28,No Buying Or Selling, Is The CBDC The Mark Of The Beast?

In Episode 184 we discuss recent comments by Alex Jones, Tucker Carlson, Joe Rogan, Glen Beck and other very influential people defining the Mark of the Beast of Revelation 13. Most now speculate that it is the central bank digital currency (CBDC), a global digital currency, or maybe even a global digital identity. But does this fit the biblical definition of the Mark of the Beast? Climate Change is also a hot topic, and at the recent COP28 meeting there were some notable suggestions by Pope Francis. We also look at an interesting "prediction" made in 2012 on the front page of the Economist magazine regarding the Israel and Hamas war. What is in store for us in 2024?

