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Black Blood Memories of Slavery in a Pandemic World...
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32 views • February 07, 2021
It's such a sad state of affairs in America that the baby killers won't let us progress, because they are too busy regressing. They are in a race war to the bottom and through racism, the elimination of all black lives that matter.
American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g
American Racism is From Blacks and Their White Race Baiters
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H8egl3prT6g
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