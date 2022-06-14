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Upcoming livestream with QUALIFIED OBSERVERS [Wednesday 8pm EST]
And the usual crowd...
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hvu3IajfEgFI/
https://rumble.com/user/Qualyfeyed
https://www.roxytube.com/@Qualyfeyed
Stream Links👍 livestream with QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
https://rumble.com/v18dgju-upcoming-livestream-with-qualified-observers-and-the-usual-crowd....html?mref=6zof&mrefc=2
https://odysee.com/livestreamwithQUALIFIEDOBSERVERS:767907c15914b3b44a3d75a21ee4833ec0b9231f