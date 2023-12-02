New Government and Borders

We cannot role us back to 1950 -- the Scribes and Pharisees will still be in charge.
Matthew 15:1-4. Then some Pharisees and teachers of the law came to Jesus from Jerusalem and asked, “Why do your disciples break the tradition of the elders? They don’t wash their hands before they eat!” Jesus replied, “And why do you break the command of God for the sake of your tradition? For God said, ‘Honor your father and mother’[a] and ‘Anyone who curses their father or mother is to be put to death.
Luke 11:54. waiting to catch him in something he might say.
Luke 20:20. Keeping a close watch on him, they sent spies, who pretended to be sincere. They hoped to catch Jesus in something he said, so that they might hand him over to the power and authority of the governor.
Luke 20:26 They were unable to trap him in what he had said there in public. And astonished by his answer, they became silent.
Luke 12:13. Later they sent some of the Pharisees and Herodians to Jesus to catch him in his words.
Matthew 23:29-31 Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you build the tombs of the prophets and adorn the monuments of the righteous, and say, ‘If we had been living in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partners with them in shedding the blood of the prophets.’ So you testify against yourselves, that you are [a]sons of those who murdered the prophets.
“AS BAD as what the New Testament has to say about Jews is what it has to say about Judaism, which is depicted throughout as old and defunct and in need of replacement. In the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus tells the Jews, “The kingdom of God will be taken away from you [Jews] and given to a people that will produce its fruit [the Christians].” John takes the metaphor terrifyingly further, calling the Jewish people a fruitless tree waiting to be axed, “cut down and thrown into the fire.”
“However, it’s high time Christian leaders outside the Catholic camp begin to do the same. With antisemitism resurgent in America and across the globe and with our Evangelical brothers especially joining in its condemnation, the Jewish community should work with our Christian brothers to ensure that any antisemitic verses in one of the most widely read bibles on earth be formally repudiated and be re-interpreted clearly, securely and anew.”
