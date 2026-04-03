The Evangelical Industrial Complex-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 3 2026

What we have been watching for the past 15 months is not revival, it’s not repentance, and it certainly is not a return to biblical New Testament Christianity under the apostle Paul. It is a political-religious machine, a power network dressed up in patriotic language, cross symbolism, culture-war rhetoric, and celebrity access. Welcome to the Evangelical Industrial Complex, the ‘crown jewel’ of the falling away.





“I know thy works, and thy labour, and thy patience, and how thou canst not bear them which are evil: and thou hast tried them which say they are apostles, and are not, and hast found them liars:” Revelation 2:2 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, Trump’s second White House formally established a White House Faith Office in February 2025, and then created a Religious Liberty Commission in May 2025. Franklin Graham was named as one of the commission members, and the White House also announced advisory-board appointments tied to that same commission. The Evangelical Industrial Complex surrounding Trump is a blended coalition of evangelical celebrity, political access, Roman Catholic symbolism, nationalist messaging, and media-stage religion. Erika Kirk now leads Turning Point USA, and Trump appointed her to the U.S. Air Force Academy Board of Visitors. Jack Posobiec was photographed holding up a rosary while speaking at Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025. Pete Hegseth publicly described his Jerusalem cross tattoo as a “historic Christian symbol,” while coverage of the controversy also notes his “Deus vult” tattoo, a phrase tied historically to the Roman Catholic Crusades. Yesterday, the White House quickly deleted a video of Trump’s spiritual advisor Paula White comparing his presidency to the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ that quickly sparked outrage all across social media. Today we break it all down for you, plus give you the very latest updates on World War Trump happening now in the Middle East.





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