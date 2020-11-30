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Dr. MICHAEL SALLA ~ Secret Space Program, E.T. Alien Control & Mass Hypnosis [Age Of Truth TV]
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250 views • November 30, 2020
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Dr. MICHAEL SALLA, Author, Lecturer and founder of the Exopolitics Institute and the Exopolitics Journal is the guest on this compelling, eye-opening and fascinating edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
2 hour and 35 minutes of mind-blowing and extraordinary alternative information about our world, the inner world and other worlds - the secret agendas on planet Earth and all over the universe. Dr. Michael Salla is sharing an incredible amount of information from his perspective, as a legendary UFO researcher and founder of Exopolitics, when going into numerous controversial topics during this interview.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The Secret Space Program
- UFO´s & THE ALIEN AGENDA
- Intergalactic Extra-Terrestrial races and species
- DRACONIAN REPTILIAN OVERLORDS and the ARCHONS
- Greys, Mantis beings, Tall Whites, Nordics, Pleiadians, Andromeans, A.I. Aliens + m.m.
- The Anunnaki - Zechariah Sitchin and Erich von Dâniken.
- New World Order control agenda.
- The ILLUMINATI.
- Satanism and Satanic blood rituals.
- STORM AREA 51 (what is going on ar Area 51?). Military underground bases.
- Hybrids and Clones. Grey genetical modifcation.
- Atlantis and Lemuria.
- Nikola Tesla meeting with aliens.
- Internal fighting between UFOlogists and researchers? Why?
- Is COREY GOODE´S story real?
- The BILLY MEIER pictures/story! Real or fake?
- The BOB LAZAR story? Who is he?
- JOHN LEAR!
- DAVID ICKE and the shapeshifting royal family.
- MJ 12 (Majestic 12).
- INNER EARTH CIVILISATIONS (Hollow Earth and advanced beings inside the planet).
- Was Admiral Birds experiences true or false?
- The Cold War charade.
- Climate Change.
- THE 5G A.I. MIND CONTROL IMPLEMENTATION.
- MARS COLONIES (Mars civilisation).
- Donald Trump offering to buy Greenland from Denmark (Greenland military bases).
- Reptilian brain and DNA in humans.
- Shapeshifting aliens.
- Mind Control MK Ultra brainwashing and MASS HYPNOSIS.
- Remote Viewing & Psychic Intelligence.
- Exoarcheology and Ancient Civilisation.
- Roswell 1947 UFO crash and REVERSE ENGINEERING.
- The "dangers" of channelling.
................all this and MUCH MORE on this edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV with Dr. Michael Salla in conversation with AOT TV investigative reporter Lucas Alexander.
Salla joining the show from Hawaii. Filmed on the 24th September 2019.
Dr. MICHAEL SALLA BIOGRAPHY (excerpt from www.exopolitics.org)
"Dr.Michael E. Salla, is a pioneer in the development of ‘Exopolitics’, the political study of the key actors, institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life. His interest in exopolitics evolved out of his investigation of the sources of international conflict and its relationship to an extraterrestrial presence that is not acknowledged to the general public, elected officials or even senior military officials.
Dr Salla’s groundbreaking Exopolitics: Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence (2004) was the first published book on exopolitics and explained the political implications of extraterrestrial life.
In Exposing U.S. Government Policies on Extraterrestrial Life (2009) he revealed how the world’s most powerful nation secretly manages information concerning extraterrestrial life and technology.
In Galactic Diplomacy: Getting to Yes with ET (2013) he shows how humanity can negotiate with extraterrestrial civilizations in a way that protects our vital interests.
In Kennedy’s Last Stand: Eisenhower, UFOs, MJ-12 & JFK’s Assassination (2013), he documents the tragic efforts by President Kennedy to share more widely the truth about UFOs & extraterrestrial visitation.
In Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs and Extraterrestrial Alliances (2015), Dr. Salla analyzes whistleblower testimonies revealing the extent of classified space programs and extraterrestrial diplomacy.
Dr. Salla founded the Exopolitics Institute (2005) and the Exopolitics Journal (2006). He has co-organized five international conferences on extraterrestrial life and Earth Transformation on the Big Island of Hawaii. Dr Salla is the host of ExoNews.TV and has appeared in hundreds of radio and television shows and international conferences for his research on exopolitics and international conflict."
The Age Of Truth TV interview was filmed on 24th September 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Hawaii.
For more on Dr. Michael Salla and EXOPOLITICS - visit websites:
Dr. MICHAEL SALLA:
www.michaelsalla.com
EXOPOLITICS
www.exopolitics.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Dr. MICHAEL SALLA, Author, Lecturer and founder of the Exopolitics Institute and the Exopolitics Journal is the guest on this compelling, eye-opening and fascinating edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV, interviewed by Lucas Alexander.
2 hour and 35 minutes of mind-blowing and extraordinary alternative information about our world, the inner world and other worlds - the secret agendas on planet Earth and all over the universe. Dr. Michael Salla is sharing an incredible amount of information from his perspective, as a legendary UFO researcher and founder of Exopolitics, when going into numerous controversial topics during this interview.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- The Secret Space Program
- UFO´s & THE ALIEN AGENDA
- Intergalactic Extra-Terrestrial races and species
- DRACONIAN REPTILIAN OVERLORDS and the ARCHONS
- Greys, Mantis beings, Tall Whites, Nordics, Pleiadians, Andromeans, A.I. Aliens + m.m.
- The Anunnaki - Zechariah Sitchin and Erich von Dâniken.
- New World Order control agenda.
- The ILLUMINATI.
- Satanism and Satanic blood rituals.
- STORM AREA 51 (what is going on ar Area 51?). Military underground bases.
- Hybrids and Clones. Grey genetical modifcation.
- Atlantis and Lemuria.
- Nikola Tesla meeting with aliens.
- Internal fighting between UFOlogists and researchers? Why?
- Is COREY GOODE´S story real?
- The BILLY MEIER pictures/story! Real or fake?
- The BOB LAZAR story? Who is he?
- JOHN LEAR!
- DAVID ICKE and the shapeshifting royal family.
- MJ 12 (Majestic 12).
- INNER EARTH CIVILISATIONS (Hollow Earth and advanced beings inside the planet).
- Was Admiral Birds experiences true or false?
- The Cold War charade.
- Climate Change.
- THE 5G A.I. MIND CONTROL IMPLEMENTATION.
- MARS COLONIES (Mars civilisation).
- Donald Trump offering to buy Greenland from Denmark (Greenland military bases).
- Reptilian brain and DNA in humans.
- Shapeshifting aliens.
- Mind Control MK Ultra brainwashing and MASS HYPNOSIS.
- Remote Viewing & Psychic Intelligence.
- Exoarcheology and Ancient Civilisation.
- Roswell 1947 UFO crash and REVERSE ENGINEERING.
- The "dangers" of channelling.
................all this and MUCH MORE on this edition of AGE OF TRUTH TV with Dr. Michael Salla in conversation with AOT TV investigative reporter Lucas Alexander.
Salla joining the show from Hawaii. Filmed on the 24th September 2019.
Dr. MICHAEL SALLA BIOGRAPHY (excerpt from www.exopolitics.org)
"Dr.Michael E. Salla, is a pioneer in the development of ‘Exopolitics’, the political study of the key actors, institutions and processes associated with extraterrestrial life. His interest in exopolitics evolved out of his investigation of the sources of international conflict and its relationship to an extraterrestrial presence that is not acknowledged to the general public, elected officials or even senior military officials.
Dr Salla’s groundbreaking Exopolitics: Political Implications of the Extraterrestrial Presence (2004) was the first published book on exopolitics and explained the political implications of extraterrestrial life.
In Exposing U.S. Government Policies on Extraterrestrial Life (2009) he revealed how the world’s most powerful nation secretly manages information concerning extraterrestrial life and technology.
In Galactic Diplomacy: Getting to Yes with ET (2013) he shows how humanity can negotiate with extraterrestrial civilizations in a way that protects our vital interests.
In Kennedy’s Last Stand: Eisenhower, UFOs, MJ-12 & JFK’s Assassination (2013), he documents the tragic efforts by President Kennedy to share more widely the truth about UFOs & extraterrestrial visitation.
In Insiders Reveal Secret Space Programs and Extraterrestrial Alliances (2015), Dr. Salla analyzes whistleblower testimonies revealing the extent of classified space programs and extraterrestrial diplomacy.
Dr. Salla founded the Exopolitics Institute (2005) and the Exopolitics Journal (2006). He has co-organized five international conferences on extraterrestrial life and Earth Transformation on the Big Island of Hawaii. Dr Salla is the host of ExoNews.TV and has appeared in hundreds of radio and television shows and international conferences for his research on exopolitics and international conflict."
The Age Of Truth TV interview was filmed on 24th September 2019
at the Age Of Truth TV studios
Copenhagen, Denmark
& via ZOOM to Hawaii.
For more on Dr. Michael Salla and EXOPOLITICS - visit websites:
Dr. MICHAEL SALLA:
www.michaelsalla.com
EXOPOLITICS
www.exopolitics.org
PLEASE LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2019 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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