Those Mysterious Blue Barrels On Maui

While the U.S. government is keeping most media and citizens well away from the Maui fire zone, there seems to be a lot of suspicious activity going on behind the scenes at ground zero.
What are all the blue barrels that are being filled and then shipped off to who knows where?
What do they contain and what are they hiding from the world?
Follow 'Hustle Bitch' as he guides you through this video presentation.
Video Source:
Closing theme music
'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce sun20:49
