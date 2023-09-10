Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Those Mysterious Blue Barrels On Maui
channel image
The Kokoda Kid
84 Subscribers
434 views
Published a day ago

While the U.S. government is keeping most media and citizens well away from the Maui fire zone, there seems to be a lot of suspicious activity going on behind the scenes at ground zero.

What are all the blue barrels that are being filled and then shipped off to who knows where?

What do they contain and what are they hiding from the world?

Follow 'Hustle Bitch' as he guides you through this video presentation.

Video Source:

Hustle Bitch

Closing theme music

'Poisonous' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Hustle Bitch or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce sun20:49

Keywords
conspiracymauisecretsuspiciousmaui fires

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket