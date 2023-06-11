Steve K. Bannon: Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China!

https://gettr.com/post/p2je7hpeb00

6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China! Yet, for those who claim to advocate for women's rights, I don't hear you when it comes to the CCP's massacre of billions of Chinese baby girls. Where are you?

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：文贵告诉了我，中共国有5亿胎儿被中共强制流产，其中80%是中国女婴，这是导致中国大陆出现巨大人口问题的原因！而那些所谓主张妇女权益的人士，当谈到中共屠杀数了以亿计的中国女婴时，我听不到你们的声音，你们在哪呢？

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平





