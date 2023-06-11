Steve K. Bannon: Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China!

https://gettr.com/post/p2je7hpeb00
6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Steve K. Bannon (GETTR: @stevebannon): Miles Guo told me that the CCP has forcibly aborted 500 million fetuses, with 80% of them being female, leading to a significant population problem in mainland China! Yet, for those who claim to advocate for women's rights, I don't hear you when it comes to the CCP's massacre of billions of Chinese baby girls. Where are you?
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】班农先生：文贵告诉了我，中共国有5亿胎儿被中共强制流产，其中80%是中国女婴，这是导致中国大陆出现巨大人口问题的原因！而那些所谓主张妇女权益的人士，当谈到中共屠杀数了以亿计的中国女婴时，我听不到你们的声音，你们在哪呢？
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.