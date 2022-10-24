Grace Defined

August 8th, 2022

What are the true definitions of mercy and grace as described in God's Holy Word? The Holy Spirit is named the Spirit of grace and convicts us of sin so we may turn to God's righteousness. Jude warned us that there would be people who sneak and turn God's grace into a license to sin; do not allow the temptations of this world to pull you away from the Lord!

"For the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men, Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldly lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world" Titus 2:11-12