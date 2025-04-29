God give YOUR servant understanding

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
James lesson #21; Looking into what King Solomon prayed for as he took the throne in 1Kings 3, we see a young, yet mature Believer aligning with the plan of GOD. Divine Wisdom comes from Bible Doctrine absorbed into the soul of a Believer under the power of the Holy Spirit. Please feel free to comment and share, thanks!