SCIENTISTS REVEAL mRNA SHOTS MAY TRIGGER CANCER

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Sen. Ron Johnson convened physicians and researchers for a hearing on possible links between COVID mRNA injections, cancer, and scientific censorship. The testimony raised explosive questions about immune suppression, oncogenes, and why some of the most urgent safety concerns are still being pushed to the margins.