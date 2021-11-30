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DR. BRYAN ARDIS - HOSPITAL PROTOCOL IS WHAT IS MURDERING COVID / FLU PATIENTS
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105 views • November 30, 2021
DR. BRYAN ARDIS - HOSPITAL PROTOCOL IS WHAT IS MURDERING COVID / FLU PATIENTS--In early 2020 Dr. Ardis lost his Father-in-law because of ill-advised hospital protocols. Since that time, he has been on a mission to help educate the public about the dangers in many of our "institutes of health".
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