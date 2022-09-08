https://larouchepub.com/eiw/public/2022/eirv49n34-20220902/eirv49n34-20220902_016-ukraines_deathlist_database_myro.pdf

https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2022/09/07/press-conference-shut-down-the-ukrainian-hit-list-targeting-americans-and-international-voices-of-opposition/

On Wednesday, September 7 at 11 a.m. EDT, Executive Intelligence Review (EIR) hosted an international press conference on its just released reports, “Kiev’s ‘Info Terrorist’ List: ‘Global NATO’ Issues Hit on Advocates of Peace,” and follow-up article, “Ukraine’s Deathlist Database: myrotvorets.center,” by an EIR Investigative Team.

Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern, Col. Richard Black (ret.), Diane Sare, candidate for U.S. Senate, and other Americans targeted by Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), who have also demanded Congressional action to stop the U.S. funding of the CCD, will be available to speak to the media. Simultaneous interpretation will be available for several languages (for more information concerning interpretation, contact us by email).



