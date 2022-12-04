MILLIONS of Chinese Forced into Homelessness After CCP Turns Protesters Health Passports To Red

Jim Crenshaw





Heath Passports' is exactly what the World Economic Forum is looking to spread around the world. This is what just happened in China when people decided to speak out against the government in charge, they literally turned their health passes off which are used to enter and exit buildings in China.





Also, the Chinese government has obstructed a plan by hundreds to protest the freezing of their bank funds by triggering an app on their smartphones. The would-be protestors have found that the electronic health codes on their smartphones have turned red, making it illegal for them to travel.





Several depositors told Reuters they had planned to travel to the central province of Henan this week to protest a block on access to their bank deposit funds, which has been in effect for almost two months. The funds freeze has prevented not only individuals’ access to savings, but companies’ payment of their workers.





“They are putting digital handcuffs on us,” Mr. Chen, a depositor from Sichuan province, told Reuters. He declined to give his full name for fear of the authorities. Chinese citizens need a green code on their smartphone health app in order to travel across the country, use public transport, and access public venues, like restaurants, malls and of course banks.





According to the BBC, one bank customer in Zhengzhou said her health code went red even though she “had never been in contact with a confirmed case, and her most recent tests showed she was negative.” She “added that she was visited by health officials who asked her to stay at home and refused to explain why her status had suddenly turned red.”





Electronic records allow the Chinese government to restrict the activities of its citizens based on a “social credit score.” People lose points for transgressions including dissenting speech. Human rights advocate Reggie Littlejohn has noted that this score is integrated into “a surveillance system that gives the CCP total control over every person in the nation.”





I still think it will take blood running in the street to stop this. Voting is useless at this point. Enough still don't get that yet. This is what the WEF and our government wants for here. Consider this a public service message from one who fights.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/FDSH4jB2yARz