Blood Worm Moon March 3, 2026 @ 6am. 6 Planets Visible @ 6pm In USA On Feb 28. Wormwood SDA Pastors

Blood Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse 2026. Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2029: Blood Moon Viewing Times for East Coast, West Coast and Central U.S. The total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, will be visible across New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Miami, but east coast viewers only get 20 to 30 minutes before moonset. Find your exact viewing time and moonset information in the app to catch this rare celestial event.
See the 'impossible' as sunrise and a total lunar eclipse appear at the same time on March 3. A rare atmospheric effect called selenelion could briefly let skywatchers see the rising sun and a blood moon at the same time. This year's first lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, offers a rare chance to see a strange celestial sight traditionally thought impossible: the rising sun and the eclipsed moon in the sky at the same time.
