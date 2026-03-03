BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Blood Worm Moon March 3, 2026 @ 6am. 6 Planets Visible @ 6pm In USA On Feb 28. Wormwood SDA Pastors
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
48 followers
0
43 views • 1 day ago

Blood Worm Moon Lunar Eclipse 2026. Last Total Lunar Eclipse Until 2029: Blood Moon Viewing Times for East Coast, West Coast and Central U.S. The total lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, will be visible across New York, Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago and Miami, but east coast viewers only get 20 to 30 minutes before moonset. Find your exact viewing time and moonset information in the app to catch this rare celestial event.


See the 'impossible' as sunrise and a total lunar eclipse appear at the same time on March 3. A rare atmospheric effect called selenelion could briefly let skywatchers see the rising sun and a blood moon at the same time. This year's first lunar eclipse on Tuesday, March 3, offers a rare chance to see a strange celestial sight traditionally thought impossible: the rising sun and the eclipsed moon in the sky at the same time.


#BloodMoon

#WormMoon

#BibleProphecy

#FullMoon

#NewMoon

#LunarEclipse

#SolarEclipse


#SDA

#Adventist

#EllenWhite

#JohnLomacang

#BibleProphecy


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse

Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o

Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries

Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144

Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez

Zelle: 757-955-6871

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth

Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1769110716

Cash App: $Mrdhouse

Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House 757-955-6871


Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:

PO Box 461

La Crosse, VA 23950

Keywords
bible prophecyend timesseventh day adventistblood moonspirit of prophecywormwood prophecysigns in the heavenstotal lunar eclipsecelestial signsblood worm moonlast total lunar eclipseworm moon eclipsesda wormwood prophecyseventh day adventist end timeblood moon interpretationjudgment signsblood moon new yorkblood moon los angeleslunar eclipse chicagorare lunar eclipse
